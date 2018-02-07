Wednesday Evening Weather; Looking warm for Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:
This persistent, semi-permanent ridge of High Pressure in the Eastern Pacific, will bulge eastward again into the Rockies, which means dry skies, lower humidity, cool nights and mild days...through early Saturday. However, a storm system slowly drifting due southward from the Canadian border, and will be overhead by Saturday evening, likely bringing the Front Range a few inches of snow.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 28; High - 60. Clear and chilly overnight tonight. Look out for some patchy fog again. Mainly sunny Thursday.
PUEBLO: Low - 22; High - 64. Clear and cold tonight. Fog again. Sunny side up Thursday, and warm by afternoon.
CANON CITY: Low - 30; High - 62. Clear and cold tonight. Fog again. Sunny side up Thursday, and warm by afternoon.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25; High - 50. Clear and chilly overnight tonight. Mainly sunny Thursday.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 25; High - 48. Clear & cold tonight, Mostly sunny & mild, Thursday.
PLAINS: Low - 20; High - 60. Clear and cold tonight. Areas of fog. Sunny Thursday, and warm by afternoon.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 22; High - 62. Clear and cold tonight. Sunny & delightful Thursday, warm by afternoon.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: We do see a reasonable chance for a few inches of snow Saturday PM and night. Also, another lesser chance next Tuesday. Perhaps the pattern is changing towards a more snow-conducive pattern, going forward.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced fallen El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Miach Flick will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church.
