Wednesday Evening Weather; Looking warm for Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

This persistent, semi-permanent ridge of High Pressure in the Eastern Pacific, will bulge eastward again into the Rockies, which means dry skies, lower humidity, cool nights and mild days...through early Saturday. However, a storm system slowly drifting due southward from the Canadian border, and will be overhead by Saturday evening, likely bringing the Front Range a few inches of snow.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 28; High - 60. Clear and chilly overnight tonight. Look out for some patchy fog again. Mainly sunny Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low - 22; High - 64. Clear and cold tonight. Fog again. Sunny side up Thursday, and warm by afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low - 30; High - 62. Clear and cold tonight. Fog again. Sunny side up Thursday, and warm by afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25; High - 50. Clear and chilly overnight tonight. Mainly sunny Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 25; High - 48. Clear & cold tonight, Mostly sunny & mild, Thursday.

PLAINS: Low - 20; High - 60. Clear and cold tonight. Areas of fog. Sunny Thursday, and warm by afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 22; High - 62. Clear and cold tonight. Sunny & delightful Thursday, warm by afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: We do see a reasonable chance for a few inches of snow Saturday PM and night. Also, another lesser chance next Tuesday. Perhaps the pattern is changing towards a more snow-conducive pattern, going forward.