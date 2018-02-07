Come celebrate the bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods Saturday

Many have seen pictures of the bighorn sheep that were relocated to a canyon east of Salida that lost it's herd to disease, but the city of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to celebrate the sheep this Saturday.

The 13th Annual Bighorn Sheep Day will be held at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be shuttle access provided to visitors to watch the bighorn sheep in their natural habitat.

Visitors can also go on a guided nature walk, participate in crafts, play games, see a nature presentation and more.

Here is the schedule of activities:

10:30 a.m. Bighorn Survival Game for Youth 6+ and adults

11:45 a.m. Bighorn Sheep of the Pikes Peak Region

1:00 p.m. Cheyenne Mtn. Zoo presents “animal jobs” with live animals

2:15 p.m. Rampart Range Bighorns (our local heard)

For more information please visit: https://www.gardenofgods.com/.