Come celebrate the bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods Saturday

Many have seen pictures of the bighorn sheep that were relocated to a canyon east of Salida that lost it's herd to disease, but the city of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to celebrate the sheep this Saturday.
The 13th Annual Bighorn Sheep Day will be held at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be shuttle access provided to visitors to watch the bighorn sheep in their natural habitat.
Visitors can also go on a guided nature walk, participate in crafts, play games, see a nature presentation and more.
Here is the schedule of activities:
10:30 a.m. Bighorn Survival Game for Youth 6+ and adults
11:45 a.m. Bighorn Sheep of the Pikes Peak Region
1:00 p.m. Cheyenne Mtn. Zoo presents “animal jobs” with live animals
2:15 p.m. Rampart Range Bighorns (our local heard)
For more information please visit: https://www.gardenofgods.com/.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced fallen El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Miach Flick will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church.
