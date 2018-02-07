Quantcast

I-25 open to through traffic in Pueblo after scrap truck crash

Written By Nia Bender
A semi hauling a trailer full of scrap metal tipped onto it's side on the ramp from southbound I-25 to the Ilex exit in Pueblo. The ramp from northbound and southbound I-25 to Ilex is closed until further notice for clean-up. 

Emergency equipment and CDOT crews are on the scene.  

