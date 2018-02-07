Colorado Senate gives initial OK to rural broadband bill

Colorado's Senate has given initial approval to a bill that would expedite the construction of high-speed internet service in rural areas.
The bill passed by voice vote on Wednesday. It would take money from a state fund that has long subsidized rural telephone service to support rural broadband instead. The telephone fund would disappear altogether in 2014.
Rural broadband is a top priority for lawmakers and Gov. John Hickenlooper, who acknowledge that Colorado's eastern plains, western slope and mountain towns have missed out on an economic boom that is centered in metropolitan Denver.
Despite its bipartisan sponsorship, many hurdles remain for the bill. Lawmakers are debating what companies get the broadband subsidies and whether thousands of residents whose phone bills are subsidized will end up paying more with the transfer.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
How much growth is too much, and how fast is too fast? Monument and surrounding areas are learning quickly as the Tri-Lakes are the fastest-growing area of El Paso County and among the top 5 fastest-growing areas in all of Colorado. But all that growth comes with consequences.
How much growth is too much, and how fast is too fast? Monument and surrounding areas are learning quickly as the Tri-Lakes are the fastest-growing area of El Paso County and among the top 5 fastest-growing areas in all of Colorado. But all that growth comes with consequences.