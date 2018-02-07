Athlete of the Week: Lainee Jones

Pueblo South's Lainee Jones is just getting started.

"Once you accomplish one goal, you move onto the next highest. So that's where I am, this year is about repeating and doing it again," said Pueblo South senior, Lainee Jones.

She took the 200 freestyle title in 2017 and as a senior this year, she doesn't even flinch at the thought of repeating.

"It's not so much pressure as a goal that I have, I want to do it, it's not something I have to do. It's just something that in my mind I want to achieve it," said Jones.

Cool, calm, collected. The best swimmers usually are, but don't be fooled, her coach says there's nobody with more intense focus.

"All her hard work, she's an example that hard work, consistency and committment pays off," said Pueblo South girl's swimming coach, Susanne Divelbiss.

Lainee agrees, it all comes back to the practice you put in.

"It's always what you do and the work you put into the pool and that really registers with me. So I'm kind of a grind it out kind of person," said Jones.

That attitude has her surging towards state and beyond come graduation.

"I signed with the University of Wyoming to swim for them, so I'll be starting there in the fall of 2018 and hopefully just get better and better," said Jones.

