Police arrest 17-year old in connection to fatal crash

Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Accident Unit  arrested a 17-year old male in connection to a fatal traffic crash on January 13.

The crash happened on Powers Boulevard, just north of Woodmen Road where 13-year old Nichole Heitman died. Police say the juvenile was identified as the driver of the crash.

Police arrested the juvenile on Monday afternoon, but aren't releasing his name due to his age.

He is facing charges of Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault, Reckless Driving, Restrictions for Minor Drivers and Child Restraint System. 

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

