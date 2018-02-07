It's a first: Gerber chooses child with Down syndrome as Gerber baby

For the first time since the Gerber baby contest started in the 1920's, Gerber has chosen a child with Down syndrome as this year's baby.

One year old Lucas Warren is the down syndrome child to be named a Gerber baby since the company started the contest more than 90 years ago.

His parents entered him in the contest after a relative pointed out an ad looking for submissions. His mother posted a photo of him on Instagram, using the contest's hashtag.

They were pretty shocked when they received the news that their child was chosen from more than 140,000 entries.

Bill Partyka, CEO and President of Gerber, says Lucas's smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.