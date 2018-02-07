Fort Carson training exercise at Pinon Canyon to start Feb 19

Fort Carson's 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division will be conducting a training exercise at Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS).

"Ivy Cyclone" is the name of the training exercise, and will be conducted from February 19 to March 2. Fort Carson officials say the purpose of the training is to prepare soldiers and military members for any possible future event that the unit would need to assist in around the world.

A heavy convoy will be traveling along the I-25 corridor from Fort Carson to Pinon Canyon from Feb 19-20 and 26-28. Aviation operations will be increased at both Pinon Canyon and Fort Carson from Feb 23 to March 1.

Fort Carson says it is committed to balance training with preserving PCMS' natural habitat. Environmental personnel will be involved in all training exercises, construction and any other activities that could affect the PCMS environment.

Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs at (719) 526-9849, as Fort Carson is committed to giving Southern Colorado residents notice to any training events that may affect them.