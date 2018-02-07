Fort Carson training exercise at Pinon Canyon to start Feb 19

Fort Carson's 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division will be conducting a training exercise at Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS).
"Ivy Cyclone" is the name of the training exercise, and will be conducted from February 19 to March 2. Fort Carson officials say the purpose of the training is to prepare soldiers and military members for any possible future event that the unit would need to assist in around the world.
A heavy convoy will be traveling along the I-25 corridor from Fort Carson to Pinon Canyon from Feb 19-20 and 26-28. Aviation operations will be increased at both Pinon Canyon and Fort Carson from Feb 23 to March 1.
Fort Carson says it is committed to balance training with preserving PCMS' natural habitat. Environmental personnel will be involved in all training exercises, construction and any other activities that could affect the PCMS environment.
Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs at (719) 526-9849, as Fort Carson is committed to giving Southern Colorado residents notice to any training events that may affect them.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
How much growth is too much, and how fast is too fast? Monument and surrounding areas are learning quickly as the Tri-Lakes are the fastest-growing area of El Paso County and among the top 5 fastest-growing areas in all of Colorado. But all that growth comes with consequences.
How much growth is too much, and how fast is too fast? Monument and surrounding areas are learning quickly as the Tri-Lakes are the fastest-growing area of El Paso County and among the top 5 fastest-growing areas in all of Colorado. But all that growth comes with consequences.