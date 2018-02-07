Quantcast

CSFD says cause of structure fire was accidental due to smoking

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a structure fire where fire crews discovered a "smoldering mattress" in a home on January 30. 

According to CSFD, fire crews arrived within six minutes of the reported structure fire but didn't see any smoke from outside of the home. Smoke was discovered coming from a "smoldering mattress" in the basement.

Fire crews said occupants were able to get out of the house once smoke alarms went off. CSFD said the fire was small and extinguished with water.

Fire investigators were called to the scene, and after conducting an investigation discovered the cause was accidental due to smoking. There were no reported injuries.

CSFD wants to remind residents about smoking safety and smoke alarms: 

  • Smoke outside: Many things in your home can catch on fire if they touch something hot like a cigarette or ashes. It is always safer to smoke outside
  • Put cigarettes out all the way: Do this every time. Don’t walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are out before you put them in the trash
  • Never smoke in bed: Mattresses and bedding can catch on fire quickly. Do not smoke in bed because you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette
  • For more information, please follow this link from the United States Fire Administration: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/smoking.html.
  • Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working
  • Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms
  • When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside
  • Replace all smoke alarms in your home every ten years
  • For more information on Smoke Alarms, please follow this link from National Fire Protection Association: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Smoke-alarms
