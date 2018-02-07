CSFD says cause of structure fire was accidental due to smoking

Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a structure fire where fire crews discovered a "smoldering mattress" in a home on January 30.
According to CSFD, fire crews arrived within six minutes of the reported structure fire but didn't see any smoke from outside of the home. Smoke was discovered coming from a "smoldering mattress" in the basement.
Fire crews said occupants were able to get out of the house once smoke alarms went off. CSFD said the fire was small and extinguished with water.
Fire investigators were called to the scene, and after conducting an investigation discovered the cause was accidental due to smoking. There were no reported injuries.
CSFD wants to remind residents about smoking safety and smoke alarms:
