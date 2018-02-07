Quantcast

Shutdown Threat Looms...Again

Written By Nia Bender
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

Congress is making progress on a budget, but it is not clear if they can get it done by Thursday's deadline.

President Trump says if not, he is happy to let the government shut down.

"Lets have a shutdown, we'll do a shutdown. It's worth it for out country, I'd love to see shutdown if we don't get it taken care of," Mr. Trump said Tuesday.

Senators are hopeful they can reach a deal soon.

"There seems to be a lot of energy to find common ground. So we're back in the ball game now," said South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

The six-week budget the House approved includes new defense spending that is not expected to pass the Senate, and they are deadlocked on immigration, protecting Dreamers but not their families.

