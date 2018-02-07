Government shutdown no longer a threat

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.



But the New York Democrat made little mention about what isn't coming with the new two-year agreement - a plan to protect the "Dreamer" immigrants.



The Democratic leader has dropped his push to use the budget talks to extract concessions on immigration from Republicans, leaving aside threats to shut down the government over the issue.



In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer focused on the new agreement as a rare moment of bipartisanship and cooperation. He called it "the best thing we've done" for the middle class and the economy.



"We have reached the budget deal that neither side loves but both sides can be proud of," Schumer said.

