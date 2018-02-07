Your Healthy Family: Heart disease and breast cancer connected

Heart disease and breast cancer are two of the most prevalent diseases among women in the United States. Heart disease, the number one killer of women, is responsible for one in three deaths, while a staggering one in eight women develops invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. You might not realize these two major threats to women’s health are connected. The American Heart Association has released the first scientific statement about the two diseases, calling for more research and collaboration between the fields of oncology and cardiology to treat and prevent both diseases.
“Some treatments that a woman may undergo for breast cancer such as chemotherapy and radiation can result in heart disease. Additionally, if a woman has underlying heart disease when she’s diagnosed with breast cancer, that can limit her treatment options,” said Laxmi Mehta, MD, author of the scientific statement and Director of the Women’s Cardiovascular Health Program at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “That’s why these two disease entities have to be merged together to explore new treatments and preventative measures.”
Dr. Mehta hopes the scientific statement will prompt the medical community to work together to more closely screen cancer patients for heart disease and do more to protect their heart health during and after treatment.
The link between breast cancer and heart disease begins with some common risk factors such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle. Women who follow the American Heart Association’s recommendations for a healthy lifestyle are not only more likely to keep their heart healthy, they’re also less likely to develop breast cancer. “Things like staying active, eating a heart healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking are all important to preventing both diseases from developing,” said Dr. Mehta.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released new information Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.
How much growth is too much, and how fast is too fast? Monument and surrounding areas are learning quickly as the Tri-Lakes are the fastest-growing area of El Paso County and among the top 5 fastest-growing areas in all of Colorado. But all that growth comes with consequences.
