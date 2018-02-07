False report leads to lockdown at US Air Force base in Idaho

A U.S. Air Force base in southwestern Idaho has lifted a lockdown and given the all clear following a false report of shots fired.



Mountain Home Air Force Base officials say the lockdown started at 4 a.m. Wednesday and ended at about 6 a.m.



Officials didn't offer details of what led to the false report of shots fired.



The base about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Boise is home to the 366th Fighter Wing.