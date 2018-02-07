Learn to curl in Olympic City USA!

One of the most popular sports you will see during the Winter Games is curling, and it's something you can do right here in Olympic City USA!

Curling is becoming the fastest growing winter sport in the country, and the Broadmoor Curling Club is teaching people how to do it.

So what is curling?

Often compared to shuffleboard, curling involves players sliding stones on ice towards a target or bullseye. Each match consists of two teams, of four players each, sliding stones across the ice towards the 'house.' The 'house,' is the bullseye or target area.

Teams score points by stopping their stones closest to the center of the 'house,' which is called the button. While a stone is sliding towards the house, players are allowed to sweep the ice in front of the stone. Sweeping clears the ice of any debris, and also melts a thin layer of ice, reducing friction and increasing the distance the stone can travel.

The Broadmoor Curling Club was founded in 1968. It's known as an arena club because they curl on the ice in the arena. They said they're working towards building a curling facility in Colorado Springs, and plan to start fundraising soon.

The club plans to host three Learn to Curl events. The classes are scheduled for, 8 p.m. Feb. 9, and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25.

You can sign up for the events at coloradocurling.org

The winter league starts at the end of February.