Husband, father and man of faith: Slain Deputy Flick remembered

A family man, a man of faith and someone who loved working in law enforcement.

Deputy Micah Flick grew up in Colorado Springs and continued to live out his dreams here.

As the memorial grows for him outside of his office at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, those who had impacted his life over the past few decades are helping to paint a better picture of his life.

"When the call is given to go, they go, and Micah, that was the way he was wired," Mike Hestermann, Chief Development Officer for Shield 616 said.

A dark cloud hovers over the community that helped raise Deputy Micah Flick.

"It's devastating, it's heartbreaking, it is a huge loss for our city," Brady Boyd, Senior Pastor for New Life Church said.

Like so many of us, Deputy Flick grew up in this community of Colorado Springs and continued to live out his dreams here. He attended Colorado Springs Christian Schools and I will be meeting with his former principal and football coach later this afternoon. @KOAA — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) February 6, 2018

"I immediately just said it can't be Micah... and it was," Hestermann said.

Hestermann has known Micah for nearly 20 years. First as his middle school principal at Colorado Springs Christian Schools and then as his high school football coach.

The flag at Colorado Springs Christian Schools (CSCS) is at half-staff today to honor their former student, fallen Deputy Micah Flick. A follower of God, he graduated from this campus back in 2002. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/E4zJaiJwQ4 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) February 6, 2018

"Even way back when when I had him, he was a guy that always smiled, he was a guy that did his best, he was a guy that was a leader and he continued that all the way through his career," he said.

But most recently, they connected as he is also a coordinator of Shield 616, an organization that helps bring donations of tactical gear to police officers across the country. It was established only two days after our community lost UCCS Police Officer Garrett Swasey in the Planned Parenthood shooting two years ago.

"We have a sense of urgency to facilitate these programs throughout the United States," he said.

They've already equipped more than 1200 officers across nine states with their tactical gear.

Long-term, they hope to equip every officer that needs it across the country, providing one more tool when they are sent into active shooter situations.

"Micah would say, do what you do, make a difference where you're at, that's what he was doing and that's the best way to honor somebody's legacy," he said.

Honoring a husband, a father and a man of faith who spent every Sunday at church.

"When you're around Micah, you fell in love with him, just a joyful guy, someone who took his job seriously, his role seriously and he didn't do anything without being thoughtful," Boyd said.

His pastor at New Life Church says he's known this was a profession Micah was meant for.

"He was born for that role and we're going to miss him terribly," Boyd said.

Because at the end of the day, he ran into the danger instead of running away from it.

"And he would say, I would do it all over again the very same way," Hestermann said.

Shield 616 will be equipping the latest graduating class of Colorado Springs Police recruits with their tactical gear, before working to make sure every officer at the El Paso County Sheriff's office also has the same gear ready to go in these emergencies.