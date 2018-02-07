Paramedics, doctors worked quickly to help injured officers

When all five of the victims in Monday's shooting at Galley and N. Murray were rushed to the hospital, medical professionals jumped in to try to save lives.

All of the victims were taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, and when they arrived doctors had to deal with five patients, who medical professionals frequently work with on a day-to-day basis.

"I think it adds on to our compassion a little bit becuase we work with these people every single day. Part of the role of the emergency department is to be ready and open for our neighbors. And in this case, there are neighbors that we see in our house more often."

CSPD Detective Marcus Yanez was wounded and released Tuesday. Deputy Jake Abendshan was also released after he received injuries from shrapnel from the shooting.

Deputy Scott Stone was still in the hospital Tuesday after being shot in the abdomen, as was an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire Monday.

Deputy Micah Flick did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The hospital observed a moment of silence Tuesday to pay their respects to Flick.