Quantcast

Paramedics, doctors worked quickly to help injured officers - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Paramedics, doctors worked quickly to help injured officers

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

When all five of the victims in Monday's shooting at Galley and N. Murray were rushed to the hospital, medical professionals jumped in to try to save lives.

All of the victims were taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, and when they arrived doctors had to deal with five patients, who medical professionals frequently work with on a day-to-day basis.

"I think it adds on to our compassion a little bit becuase we work with these people every single day. Part of the role of the emergency department is to be ready and open for our neighbors. And in this case, there are neighbors that we see in our house more often."

CSPD Detective Marcus Yanez was wounded and released Tuesday. Deputy Jake Abendshan was also released after he received injuries from shrapnel from the shooting.

Deputy Scott Stone was still in the hospital Tuesday after being shot in the abdomen, as was an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire Monday. 

Deputy Micah Flick did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The hospital observed a moment of silence Tuesday to pay their respects to Flick.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-02-07 00:43:36 GMT
    El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

  • School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:05 AM EST2018-02-06 15:05:40 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Two deputies and police officer recovering from shooting on N. Murray

    Two deputies and police officer recovering from shooting on N. Murray

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-02-07 00:40:45 GMT

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?