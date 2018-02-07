Air Force holds off Colorado State 78-73 to halt losing skid

Sid Tomes drained six from distance to finish with 18 points as Air Force thwarted a late Colorado State rally for a 78-73 win in Mountain West Conference play on Tuesday night.
The victory halted a three-game skid for Air Force (9-13, 3-7) and extended Colorado State's losing streak to seven. The Falcons swept the season series for the first time since 2008.
Air Force held a 37-27 halftime advantage and was up 66-51 with 8:12 remaining when the Rams scored seven unanswered points to close to 66-58. Anthony Bonner nailed a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 73-67 with 3:01 left. The Falcons made five free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Ryan Swan added 18 points and Lavelle Scottie scored 17 for Air Force, which made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc.
Nico Carvacho had his eighth double double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State (10-16, 3-10). Che Bob added 16 points and Deion James scored 14.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash on I-25 near milepost 127 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash resulted in one fatality.
