Lights spotted in the sky over Southern Colorado, western states

Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.

News 5 viewer Alex Veltri shared the video below, which was taken in Trinidad.

Viewer Kevin Kayne from Westcliffe also shared images of us appearing to show the same phenomenon in the sky.

Other people across the west spotted the lights in the sky as well, this was taken in Arizona south of Phoenix.

Just saw this crazy light show streak across the sky south of #Phoenix, headed in an easterly direction. Was it a #UFO? The #SpaceX rocket? The truth is out there! pic.twitter.com/nueo4VtVBy — Eric Peterson (@EricPeterson602) February 7, 2018

As of Tuesday night, there has been no official word about what caused the strange lights to appear in the sky. Earlier in the day, SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket, which landed two of its three boosters upright and intact at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The third booster crashed into the Atlantic Ocean at more than 300 miles per hour and missed the landing platform.

It's not yet clear if the lights had anything to do with the SpaceX launch.