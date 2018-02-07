Quantcast

Lights spotted in the sky over Southern Colorado, western states - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Lights spotted in the sky over Southern Colorado, western states

Posted: Updated:
TRINIDAD -

Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.

News 5 viewer Alex Veltri shared the video below, which was taken in Trinidad.

Viewer Kevin Kayne from Westcliffe also shared images of us appearing to show the same phenomenon in the sky.

Other people across the west spotted the lights in the sky as well, this was taken in Arizona south of Phoenix.

As of Tuesday night, there has been no official word about what caused the strange lights to appear in the sky. Earlier in the day, SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket, which landed two of its three boosters upright and intact at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The third booster crashed into the Atlantic Ocean at more than 300 miles per hour and missed the landing platform.

It's not yet clear if the lights had anything to do with the SpaceX launch.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-02-07 00:43:36 GMT
    El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

  • School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:05 AM EST2018-02-06 15:05:40 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Two deputies and police officer recovering from shooting on N. Murray

    Two deputies and police officer recovering from shooting on N. Murray

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-02-07 00:40:45 GMT

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?