Light spotted in the sky over Southern Colorado, western states

TRINIDAD -

Several News 5 viewers shared photos and video showing a bright white light in the sky over parts of Southern Colorado Tuesday night.

News 5 viewer Alex Veltri shared the video below, which was taken in Trinidad.

Viewer Kevin Kayne from Westcliffe also shared images of us appearing to show the same phenomenon in the sky.

Other people across the west spotted the lights in the sky as well, this was taken in Arizona south of Phoenix.

It was not a strange UFO, in fact, it happened to be SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket that launched Tuesday. That faint light in the night sky was the rocket performing an injection burn to correct its trajectory path toward Mars. 

SpaceX Director of Human Certification, Abhi Tripathi, confirmed via twitter the light was in fact falcon heavy making its way through our solar system. 

