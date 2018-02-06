'Eric's Law' bill fails in house committee

A bill to require people who witness someone in danger to call 911 was postponed indefinitely in a house committee Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. James Wilson (Salida-R), was inspired by a devastating event in Canon City last year.

Eric Ashby was out enjoying the Arkansas River when he was swept away on the river.

Four people were with him and not a single one called 911.

Members of the house judiciary committee listened to emotional testimony from those both for and against the bill.

Lawmakers ultimately decided against it, with every member of the committee voting against it.