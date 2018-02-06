Young Colorado Springs ice skater chosen for national commercial

She's an elegant skater--with a competitive edge.

"I love everything about it," she told News5.

And she has a pretty "cool" last name.

"It's Freezer. F-R-E-E-Z-E-R."

The Colorado Springs skater was chosen to star in a national commercial, scheduled to air during the Winter Olympics.

"It was the greatest experience of my life so far," she recalled

The commercial also gave Elise a chance to act out one of her real-life dreams.

"I collect the toys for the big name skaters. And suddenly--I'm the big name skater!" she explained.

The commercial, which is for SunTrust Bank, offers to help people save for their families dream.

Elise's success story demonstrates similar sacrifice.

Her mother, Jennifer, admits the sport costs them around $60,000--each year.

"Most of that is lessons and ice time," said Jennifer Freezer.

"We were both in education pursuing PhD's, so finances were very tight. My husband ended up getting a second job," she explained.

"We ended up downsizing to one single family car, and we ended up downsizing our home to a tiny little apartment here in the Springs."

There was never a price they could put on their daughter's happiness, though, once she hit the ice.

"She didn't care if she was in second hand skates, in a loaner dress, or where her sweat pants came from--she just had the biggest smile on her face the whole time."

That smile bigger than ever this week.

Elise hopes the commercial will bring her even closer to her dream of becoming an Olympian and a figure skating coach.

"I really hope it airs during ladies figure skating, because then it's kind of like I was at the Olympics!"