Fundraising efforts begin to support fallen Deputy Micah Flick's family

Thousands of dollars in donations are flooding in to support fallen Deputy Micah Flick's family.

The El Paso County deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has a memorial fund setup. Donations can be made to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation located at 1980 Dominion Way, Suite 200 in Colorado Springs.

The family's church, New Life, is also taking donations.

In Falcon, community members are selling blue-line stickers.

Those close to the Flick family say they're grateful for all of these efforts during such a difficult time.

"This is our way, here in Falcon, of saying we are here for you and our sheriff's department."

Janet McMonigal never knew Deputy Flick, but as soon as she heard that he had been shot and killed in the line of duty the response to help his family was immediate.

"We knew that there's a huge, deep-rooted love for our sheriff's department here in Falcon."

It's why she contacted her friend, Theodore Braun, about selling stickers. All the proceeds will go to Deputy Flick's family.

Braun said, "I had been previously doing it for the Douglas County deputy."

McMonigal said, "Immediately I put the two and two together last night and thought we could raise money for the Flick family by selling these for $5 each."

Alicia Skalitzky is also helping out by opening up her business, Splash Bath, to sell the stickers.

"We're just here to try and help support, and raise as much money for the Flick family as we can."

While they raise money they also want to bring awareness to something else.

"That this is becoming an epidemic and a problem, that our officers are here to protect and serve yet they're at risk more than anybody else," said Skalitzky.

The sticker effort and the many others happening around the community mean the world to those close to the Flick family.

Rachel Riley, a close friend, said, "There is a slew of people helping and loving them, and feeding them, and helping with the immediate expenses...I'm grateful for that."

While Deputy Flick's family deals with the loss of a husband and father one thing is certain: they won't be doing it alone.

As of Tuesday, nothing has been setup for the other deputies injured.

News 5 did receive word from the sheriff's office that a lot of GoFundMe pages have been setup claiming to be for Deputy Flick. Currently, the only legitimate donation site is through the sheriff's office.

