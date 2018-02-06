Three Colorado deputies killed in last 37 days

The somber words, "You're clear for end of watch," were said over police radio channels 129 times in 2017, marking 129 members of law enforcement killed while on duty.

In 2018, so far, that number is already up to nine, with two of those deaths hitting especially close to home in Colorado.

"My heart is broken," commented El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, in reference to the death of Deputy Micah Flick on Monday.

In Colorado, a total of 24 members of law enforcement were killed in the line of duty over the past 10 years. Included in that total, are the three officers who have been shot within the last 37 days:

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick

"A situation like this, a line of duty death, takes a lot of people coming to our aid," stated one Adams County Sheriff's deputy.

Support from other law enforcement agencies has been a constant for friends, families and fellow officers impacted by these deaths.

"I think anytime we lose an officer in Colorado or across the nation, we always feel indebted to that person and their service," said an officer at the funeral of Deputy Parrish.

Each time flags have been lowered, agencies have offered support in the form of funeral escorts or simple solidarity. Residents have also provided support in a number of ways as well.

“Thanks, Mary for your kind comments. We really appreciate it.” pic.twitter.com/4Q6vMVVRxi — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) February 6, 2018

After this most recent tragedy, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder is asking for a continuance of this support.

"I ask that this community, this state, and our great nation pray for this family and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and hold the Flick family up in prayer," Elder said. "I also want the community to know that this is a brave agency and that the men and women of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will continue to serve this community."

If you would like to donate to the families of these fallen officers you can follow the links and addresses below.