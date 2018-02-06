Patrol car a touchstone for community grieving over slain deputy

A line of duty death is a public loss. The men and women who serve in law enforcement put on a uniform and come to work every day to keep their community safe. When one of them is killed, many people feel compelled to express their feelings by leaving flowers or candles at the place where the officer died.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes this desire and has parked a patrol car outside of their downtown headquarters as a touchstone for the public to come and offer condolences over the passing of Detective Micah Flick.

Flick was fatally wounded in a shootout with a car theft suspect Monday afternoon. Two other deputies, a Colorado Springs Police Officer, and an innocent bystander were also wounded in the gun battle. The suspect was also killed.

The vehicle is positioned in front of the granite sign outside of the building's main entrance. Throughout the day people came by leave flowers and gifts. Some took pictures with their phones, other stopped for a quiet moment of reflection and prayer.

"He had a persona, an attitude about him that he just cared for people," said Tony Rogers.

Rogers works at a mens clothing store downtown and met Deputy Flick recently when he stopped in.

"He was a hell of a nice guy man ... and certain things just shouldn't happen and this is one of those things," Rogers said.

Kimberly Founds knelt the car and hugged her young children. Her family is still coping with the loss of a one-month-old baby to a sudden illness. Founds said she wants her children to learn the importance of showing honor and respect for those who give their lives in service to others.

"We know a lot about death and I just put it in perspective that this dad, he was a daddy, and he was somebody who was trying to protect us," Founds said.

Flick's death is the third line of duty death in Colorado in just over one month. Rogers said people are ready for it to stop.

"I just wish there could be better relations between community and law enforcement," Rogers said.

In the meantime, Founds said she's proud to stand with the men and women of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"There's good and there's bad, and you don't have to stand up for the bad."

The patrol vehicle will remain outside of the Sheriff's Office at least until after the funeral for Deputy Flick on Saturday.