Mayor Suthers calls for law enforcement support in wake of tragedy

The tragedy of an El Paso County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed along with others injured by gunfire, hits close to Colorado Springs Mayor, John Suthers. From District Attorney, to the head of Colorado’s Department of Corrections, then Colorado's Attorney General, and now Mayor, most of his career includes working side by side with law enforcement.

He has personally and professionally been part of incidents similar to this in the past. That includes another El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line duty. "I was thinking last night. I was there 26 years ago when the last Deputy Sheriff was shot, Hugh Martin," said Mayor Suthers. It is something that never gets easier. "On the personal side, I can tell you I've been to way too many of these types of situations."

The mayor says an incident like this has profound impact on any law enforcement agency. "Even some of the surviving officers who've been shot, their greatest grief was upon learning that their colleague had died."

"This is an opportunity for us as a community," said Suthers. Out of tragedy, he says something good can happen. "We have to make sure our law enforcement officers know that our community collectively is incredibly supportive of the sacrifices they make."