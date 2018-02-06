Sheriff Elder: "A brave, honorable young man was taken in senseless violence"

It was a somber day for law enforcement agencies across Colorado as they mourn the loss of Deputy Micah Flick.

Flick, 34, was killed Monday.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Sheriff Bill Elder said Flick and two other deputies were working an auto theft investigation near N. Murray and Galley when the situation turned deadly.

"My heart is broken for not only the family of Deputy Flick, but for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and citizens of El Paso County," Elder said.

According to Elder, all three deputies were in plain clothes, but they did have bullet resistant vests on along with badges and placards that identified them as law enforcement officers. Sadly, Flick's vest wasn't enough to save him. ?

"A brave, honorable, young man was taken in senseless violence," Elder said.

The sheriff's office identified Scott Stone and Jake Abendshan as the two other deputies who were shot.

Stone is a 5-year veteran of the force assigned to the patrol division. Abendshan is a 16-year veteran.

A Colorado Springs police officer and civilian are also being treated for gunshot wounds.

Deputy Flick died on his 11th anniversary with the sheriff's office, working his way up the ranks by starting at the Criminal Justice Center.

Flick leaves behind a wife and two young twin children.

"It's heartbreaking to hear a mom and wife explain to a child that dad has been killed and he's now with Jesus," Elder said. "How do you do that?"

A public funeral service will be held Saturday at New Life Church beginning at 1 p.m.