Police identify man suspected of killing deputy Micah Flick

The Colorado Springs Police department identified the man suspected of killing an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy, and injuring four more in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers said 19-year-old Colorado Springs man Manuel Zetina was the man who shot and killed 34-year-old deputy Micah Flick.

Police said Flick was part of a multi-agency auto theft task force that was investigating a vehicle that was previously reported stolen from Colorado Springs. Authorities said they followed him to the 4200 block of Galley Road, where a man later identified as Zetina, left the car.

Police said authorities thought out a plan to arrest a suspect while the person walked through the apartment complex parking lot to reduce the possibility of a chase or "entry into nearby apartments."

Police said when they made contact with the suspect, he resisted arrest. He pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and started firing, hitting Flick, a deputy and a Colorado Springs Police detective, who was identified as detective Marcus Yanez, a 10-year CSPD veteran.

Yanez has now been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound.

The deputies who were injured in the shooting were identified by the Sheriff's office as Deputy Scott Stone and Sergeant Jake Abendshan. Stone was shot in the abdomen and Abendshan was wounded by shrapnel or debris during the shooting.

Stone's condition was described as stable, Abendshan was described as being in good condition.

A man in the area was also struck by a stray bullet and was seriously injured in the incident. Police did not release the man's identity.

Police said three detectives returned fire, killing Zetina.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on routine administrative leave, as Colorado Springs Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Police have not yet released a photo of the suspect.