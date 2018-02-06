5 Around Town: February 17th and 18th

There are plenty of events going on for President's Day weekend.

The Great Gatsby

The National Players will bring The Great Gatsby to life this weekend at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center. It’s a show that brings the Jazz Age of New York to life following Jay Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan, and her cousin Nick. The show starts at 3 pm on Saturday and tickets will be $30, $24 for Arts Center Members. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

This is the last weekend to check out the 11th annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival. On both Saturday and Sunday Cripple Creek will be filled with ice sculptors carving beautiful works of art out of ice. This year’s theme is “Renaissance in Ice”. There will be interactive sculptures, an ice slide, an ice maze, and carnival games made out of ice. There’s even an ice bar, live music, and street vendors to enjoy. Find more information here.

14th Annual Firkin Rendezvous

Bristol Brewing will host their 14th Annual Firkin Rendezvous this Saturday with around 40 craft breweries filling Ivywild with tons of tasting options. A firkin is basically a unique ale that is cask conditioned in a traditional British style. General admission will run from 2 pm to 5 pm with tickets costing $45. Admission includes beer tasting, a souvenir glass, and lunch. 100% of the day’s profits will benefit the Colorado Brewers guild. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Oklahoma!

The first ever show at the Ent Center for the Arts on the UCCS campus will start this week. A production of Oklahoma! begins Thursday and runs through March 11th with plenty of opportunities to watch. The classical musical tells the story of love, loss, and the pursuit of the American Dream. Tickets start at $20. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Find more local events here.