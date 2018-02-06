Funeral arrangements released for fallen Deputy Micah Flick

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced fallen El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Micah Flick will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church.
Deputies said the service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Flick was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs near the intersection of Galley and N. Murray around 4 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputy Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year old twins, a boy and a girl.
Sheriff Elder described Flick as a great deputy, father, husband, and a great friend to so many. Flick grew up in Colorado Springs, he was a graduate of the Colorado Springs Christian School, and spent 11 years with the sheriff's office.
"This is a family, we spend a lot of time together, we spend a lot of stressful, emotional time together; this is a shock to everyone." Elder said Monday.
Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles and members of the community came out for a procession as Flick's body was transported to the coroner's office Monday night.
Donations to Flick's family can be made to The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation, at 1980 Dominion Way, Ste 200 in Colorado Springs 80918.
KOAA News 5 will carry Flick's funeral live on KOAA.com.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs.
While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.
