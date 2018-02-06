Colorado could free inmates with non-violent pot convictions

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is exploring the idea of granting clemency to nearly 40 inmates convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses.
The Democrat tells The Denver Post that it might be a good idea to invite the inmates to apply for clemency for nonviolent pot crimes. His staff is reviewing the cases with the Department of Corrections.
Hickenlooper publicly acknowledged his support for the idea during a Monday interview with the streaming television channel Cheddar.
His administration has identified inmates serving time only for possessing or selling marijuana, and his attorneys are investigating the inmates' conduct in prison. The inmates would have to apply for clemency.
Colorado voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2012. In November, the governor granted pardons to seven people convicted of marijuana possession.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash on I-25 near milepost 127 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash resulted in one fatality.
