Colorado could free inmates with non-violent pot convictions

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is exploring the idea of granting clemency to nearly 40 inmates convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses.



The Democrat tells The Denver Post that it might be a good idea to invite the inmates to apply for clemency for nonviolent pot crimes. His staff is reviewing the cases with the Department of Corrections.



Hickenlooper publicly acknowledged his support for the idea during a Monday interview with the streaming television channel Cheddar.



His administration has identified inmates serving time only for possessing or selling marijuana, and his attorneys are investigating the inmates' conduct in prison. The inmates would have to apply for clemency.



Colorado voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2012. In November, the governor granted pardons to seven people convicted of marijuana possession.

