Apartment complex residents process grief in the wake of Deputy Flick's death

There were kids trying to get home from school and parents trying to locate them when shots rang out Monday at the Murray Hill Apartments.

"There's kids around all the time, my son had just come in from walking the dog when I heard a lot of shots and I looked out and there were people running and people started laying down and they didn't get back up," said Jessica Northrop, who witnessed much of the incident. "I saw another officer who didn't realize he was wounded and I took a towel to him and I tried to put it on, but there was no way to really tell where everything was coming from."

"I talked to my family, go inside because I need to take care of my family and we didn't see anything more," said Daniel Biloa, who sheltered his wife and child in their apartment during the shooting. " I don't know what happened over there, I just listened to shooter and the guns and I just told everybody, even next door, the next door guys, I told those guys, go inside too because we don't know what happened."

There were lessons these parents had to teach their kids in real life scenarios well before they thought they would have to.

"I automatically yelled for them to come inside and sadly, they weren't aware to stay away from windows and things while things were active, I had to teach them about that yesterday, it was just quickly, quickly devastating," said Northrop. "The bullets were done so it was just trying to figure out, it was more helpless than anything there was really nothing to be done after that point, everything was already tragic."

With small memorials made of flowers, stuffed animals and cards to Deputy Flick's family popping up around the complex, now those who witnessed the tragedy are left to work through what they saw and their own grief.