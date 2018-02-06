CSPD looking for alleged sexual assault suspect

Colorado Springs Police are looking for a suspect involved in a sexual assault of a female in Colorado Springs.
Police say the assault happened on January 31, the victim told police all she knew about the alleged offender is that his name is Ryan.
Police were able to identify the man as 30-year old Ryan Altman, who is described as 5'8" and weighs around 180 pounds. Police say Altman has brown hair, blue eyes, a "sleeve" tattoo on his right arm and a large chest tattoo.
His whereabouts at this time are unknown.
CSPD has issued a warrant for his arrest charging Altman with Sexual Assault and Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Police are asking for help in locating the suspect, so anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.
While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash on I-25 near milepost 127 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash resulted in one fatality.
