Pueblo woman sentenced for embezzlement case

A federal judge sentenced a Pueblo woman to more than three years in prison followed by three years supervised release in connection for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

The judge sentenced 48-year-old Kimberly Pitts to 41 months in federal prison last week. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $768,439 to Associates in Gastroenterology and $382,014.58 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Pitts was hired as the office manager of Associates in Gastroenterology (AG) in February 2011. That's when authorities said Pitts began diverting nearly $770,000 from the company to herself until May 2015.

Authorities said she used company credit cards and the company bank accounts to pay for personal charges. Authorities also said she wrote checks from the company to her own personal accounts. She also used her access to obtain a new AG credit card without the company’s authorization and used it.

Pitts also wired funds from AG’s bank and retirement accounts into her bank accounts for her personal use.

Authorities also said she knowingly filed a false federal income tax for 2014, because it did not include the income she received from AG.