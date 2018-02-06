Tuesday Evening Weather: Warmer Rest Of The Week

Tonight's Forecast: Skies will improve this evening and overnight. Isolated fog will be possible, especially along the river valley. Lows will be cold in the teens and 20's. Wednesday will be a drier day with more sunshine and temperatures warming into the 40's and 50's.



COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 19; High - 49. Clearing skies tonight. Warmer and mainly sunny Wednesday.

PUEBLO: Low -16; High - 54. Clearing with a chance for fog tonight. Warmer and brighter tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 18; High - 52. Clearing skies tonight. Dry and warmer Wednesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 15; High - 44. Mainly clear tonight. More sunshine and warmer tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - Teens; High - 40's. Clearing tonight. Mainly sunny and warmer Wednesday.

PLAINS: Low - Teens; High - 50's. Cold with isolated clouds and fog tonight. Clearing and warmer tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - Teens; High - 50's. Drying out and clearing out tonight. Brighter and warmer Wednesday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Skies stay dry and more mild through the rest of the work and school week with temperatures mainly in the 50's and even some low 60's for the warmest areas. The next chance for snow arrives later Saturday into early Sunday. Those snow chances look to bring only light accumulations for most areas, but winds will be breezy and colder air will also make a return. Highs will be mainly in the 30's for Saturday and only in the 20's and 30's for Sunday