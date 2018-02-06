Progressive Insurance to hire 900 employees in Colorado Springs

Progressive Insurance has announced the insurance company is hiring 7,500 nationwide, including here in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs is home to one of their major campuses and will be hiring around 900 jobs by the end of 2018. Even with little to no experience in insurance, the company says there are plenty of opportunities for growth, and annual bonuses for nearly all employees.

“Progressive is a company where you can come for a job and build a career, in any business area from technology to customer service,” said Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst. “For example, we have many people in high-level leadership positions who started their careers in claims or in our call centers. Progressive values you as an individual, and the uniqueness you bring to our organization.”

Some of the positions open include IT, analyst, customer care and claim roles. Progressive offers employees traditional benefits, bonus opportunities, casual dress code and flexible schedules.

Progressive was recently added to the 'Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List' and Fortune Magazine's '50 Best Workplaces for Parents.'

Those interested can apply for a position online at https://www.progressive.com/careers/.

Here are the locations hiring and number of open positions throughout the country: