Quantcast

Deputy killed, three officers injured in Colorado Springs shooti - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Deputy killed, three officers injured in Colorado Springs shooting

Posted: Updated:

Many around the state are filled with grief following the third tragic loss of a Colorado deputy in 5 weeks. 

34-year old El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs.

In a news conference on Tuesday, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder was asked what is his biggest fear as Sheriff. "My fear was losing a member of this family to tragedy in line of duty, and last night that fear became a reality, and my heart is broken."

Colorado Springs Police officers, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado State Patrol officers responded to the area of Galley and N Murray on a motor vehicle theft investigation around 4:00 p.m. Monday. 

An adult male suspect was approached upon arrival, during his arrest, a struggle began and shots were fired. A civilian in "the wrong place at the wrong time", according to Sheriff Elder, and was hit by gunfire from the suspect.

There is little information being released about the civilian, as their current condition is unknown.

While shots rang out three El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were hit including Deputy Scott Stone, Sergeant Jake Abendshan and Deputy Micah Flick. A Colorado Springs Police officer was also hit during gunfire. That officer's name has not been released.

All officers were in plain clothes with bulletproof vests, along with badges identifying them as law enforcement. 

Ambulances and first responders rushed to the scene on a moments notice, and rendered to the aid of those injured, along with attempting to save Deputy Flick's life, says Sheriff Elder. He says these are the types of situations where you see what law enforcement is made of, and reminds people that we are fortunate to live in this community.

11-year veteran, Deputy Flick was rushed to UCHealth Memorial Central where he was pronounced dead.

During a press conference, Elder provided more information on the wounded deputies. Deputy Stone is a five year veteran, he was assigned patrol during the incident and sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is now in stable condition at Memorial Hospital. Detective Abendshan is a 16-year veteran, he was wounded by gunfire and is now in good condition. 

Sheriff Elder describes fallen Deputy Flick as a great deputy, father, husband, and a great friend to so many. His death is a shock to everyone in the community, as he grew up locally and is a graduate of Colorado Springs Christian Schools. 

"This is a family, we spend a lot of time together, we spend a lot of stressful, emotional time together; this is a shock to everyone."

Deputy Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year old twins, a boy and a girl. Sheriff Elder says it was just heartbreaking to have to watch a mother tell her children their father has been killed and is now with Jesus. 

A procession was conducted Monday night where hundreds of law enforcement vehicles and members of the community came out as the body of Deputy Flick was transported to the coroner's office. 

The Sheriff was asked why he thinks these senseless acts of violence keep happening towards law enforcement. "This is a tough business, I've been in this business my entire life, it's a dangerous profession to be in, unfortunately over the past few years there's been a lack of respect of the men and women that are here (to protect our community)." 

"This senseless violence has got to end," Elder said. 

The suspect was killed during the shooting, but authorities are not releasing further information at this time.

Colorado Springs PD is the lead in this investigation, and any updates will from directly from them. 

To donate to Flick's family, donations can be made to The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation, at 1980 Dominion Way, Ste 200 in Colorado Springs 80918.

RELATED: 

Family friends react to fallen Deputy Micah Flick's death

Hundreds line the streets for Deputy Flick's procession

El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

Colorado agencies offer condolences to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

An outpouring amount of support has been shared throughout the country among law enforcement, Colorado officials and members of many communities as the state as a whole continues to grieve the loss of two other fallen deputies in both Douglas County and Adams County.

Statement from Governor Hickenlooper:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

Statement from Congressman Doug Lamborn:

"With a heavy heart, I join all of Colorado in mourning the tragic death of El Paso County Deputy Sheriff Detective Micah Flick. The eleven-year veteran was killed in the line of duty tonight in Colorado Springs. Three other El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies and a Colorado Springs Police Officer we're injured in the same incident. I ask all of Colorado and the nation to join me in prayer for our law enforcement officers and their families,"

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-02-06 17:32:48 GMT
    El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

  • School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:05 AM EST2018-02-06 15:05:40 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • Two deputies and police officer recovering from shooting on N. Murray

    Two deputies and police officer recovering from shooting on N. Murray

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-02-06 18:33:51 GMT

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?