Deputy killed, three officers injured in Colorado Springs shooting

Many around the state are filled with grief following the third tragic loss of a Colorado deputy in 5 weeks.

34-year old El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs.

In a news conference on Tuesday, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder was asked what is his biggest fear as Sheriff. "My fear was losing a member of this family to tragedy in line of duty, and last night that fear became a reality, and my heart is broken."

Colorado Springs Police officers, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado State Patrol officers responded to the area of Galley and N Murray on a motor vehicle theft investigation around 4:00 p.m. Monday.

An adult male suspect was approached upon arrival, during his arrest, a struggle began and shots were fired. A civilian in "the wrong place at the wrong time", according to Sheriff Elder, and was hit by gunfire from the suspect.

There is little information being released about the civilian, as their current condition is unknown.

While shots rang out three El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were hit including Deputy Scott Stone, Sergeant Jake Abendshan and Deputy Micah Flick. A Colorado Springs Police officer was also hit during gunfire. That officer's name has not been released.

All officers were in plain clothes with bulletproof vests, along with badges identifying them as law enforcement.

Ambulances and first responders rushed to the scene on a moments notice, and rendered to the aid of those injured, along with attempting to save Deputy Flick's life, says Sheriff Elder. He says these are the types of situations where you see what law enforcement is made of, and reminds people that we are fortunate to live in this community.

11-year veteran, Deputy Flick was rushed to UCHealth Memorial Central where he was pronounced dead.

During a press conference, Elder provided more information on the wounded deputies. Deputy Stone is a five year veteran, he was assigned patrol during the incident and sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is now in stable condition at Memorial Hospital. Detective Abendshan is a 16-year veteran, he was wounded by gunfire and is now in good condition.

Sheriff Elder describes fallen Deputy Flick as a great deputy, father, husband, and a great friend to so many. His death is a shock to everyone in the community, as he grew up locally and is a graduate of Colorado Springs Christian Schools.

"This is a family, we spend a lot of time together, we spend a lot of stressful, emotional time together; this is a shock to everyone."

Deputy Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year old twins, a boy and a girl. Sheriff Elder says it was just heartbreaking to have to watch a mother tell her children their father has been killed and is now with Jesus.

A procession was conducted Monday night where hundreds of law enforcement vehicles and members of the community came out as the body of Deputy Flick was transported to the coroner's office.

The Sheriff was asked why he thinks these senseless acts of violence keep happening towards law enforcement. "This is a tough business, I've been in this business my entire life, it's a dangerous profession to be in, unfortunately over the past few years there's been a lack of respect of the men and women that are here (to protect our community)."

"This senseless violence has got to end," Elder said.

The suspect was killed during the shooting, but authorities are not releasing further information at this time.

Colorado Springs PD is the lead in this investigation, and any updates will from directly from them.

To donate to Flick's family, donations can be made to The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation, at 1980 Dominion Way, Ste 200 in Colorado Springs 80918.

Donations for the Flick Family can be made here: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 1980 Dominion Way, Ste. 200. Colorado Springs, CO 80918 pic.twitter.com/uRbFkjIC5c — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

An outpouring amount of support has been shared throughout the country among law enforcement, Colorado officials and members of many communities as the state as a whole continues to grieve the loss of two other fallen deputies in both Douglas County and Adams County.

We are grieving the loss of @EPCSheriff Deputy Micah Flick. Again saying words of condolence, crying tears of sorrow, screaming in frustration at another life taken too soon. 5 weeks, 3 deputies, 3 black bands, 3 broken families, 1 thin blue line that will only get stronger. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 6, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office and family of Deputy Micah Flick.https://t.co/84f46Sk4ts pic.twitter.com/y0sUjkjjEa — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 6, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the El Paso County SO, the Colorado Springs PD and State Patrol. This has got to stop! RIP Deputy Flick! You fought the good fight! pic.twitter.com/I1vI1GIPLO — Glendale CO Police (@Glendale_PD_CO) February 6, 2018

We stand in honor for our brother in blue. Yesterday, we felt how thin the "Thin Blue Line" is, but how truly strong! We pray for Micah Flick his family., Deputy Scott Stone, Sergent Jake Abendschan who was also wounded & the CSPD officer & citizen that was caught in the gun fire pic.twitter.com/nhIvM78dxB — EPC Wildland Fire (@epcwildland) February 6, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and fellow officers of Deputy Micah Flick of @EPCSheriff who was shot and killed today protecting and serving the people of Colorado Springs. Flick, an 11-yr-veteran, leaves behind his wife and 7-yr-old twins. #Heartbreaking #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/zh01ePUFaJ — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 6, 2018

This is unbelievable. Here we are with our allied agencies paying respect to Deputy Flick. @EPCSheriff and @CSPDPIO we have your back. This #thinblueline is strong. We will all come through this again. Anything you need, just ask. @dcsheriff and @DCSOTraffic are here for you. pic.twitter.com/bNscGscgHr — DCSO Traffic (@DCSOTraffic) February 6, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers goes out to the family and friends of Fallen Deputy Micah Flick and the El Paso County Sheriff's Department. pic.twitter.com/TJ5mIJIDcm — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 6, 2018

We join our brothers and sisters @EPCSheriff and @CSFDPIO in mourning Deputy Micah Flick and praying for the others injured in today's incident. We stand with you every day and especially in times as difficult as this. #thinblueline — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 6, 2018

We are heartbroken to learn of Deputy Flick’s death and of multiple others being injured. We stand beside you during this difficult time. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) February 6, 2018

Our hearts are broken, as we learn of @EPCSheriff Deputy Flick has paid the ultimate price. Our prayers go to EPCSO, CSPD, the wounded, their families and Michah's family. We proudly stand with our brothers and sisters to the south. #ThinBlueLine — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) February 6, 2018

Our hearts are heavy with the news of the loss of another first responder. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick and the three officers who were wounded. We stand with @EPCSheriff and @CSPDPIO. #ThinBlueLine #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/oLODH7hiDH — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 6, 2018

We at the Pueblo Police Dept are keeping Deputy Flick’s family as well as the @EPCSheriff and @CSPDPIO in our thoughts and prayers. #FallenHero #ThinBlueLine #FamilyInBlue — PPDOpsDC (@PuebloPDOpsDC) February 6, 2018

We join our partners at @CSPDPIO & @EPCSheriff in profound sadness tonight after learning about the loss of #EPSO deputy, Micah Flick. — COSpringsMayor (@COSpringsMayor) February 6, 2018

El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, 34 years old was murdered in the line of duty today. He is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. pic.twitter.com/3eviSWfWQY — Colorado FOP (@ColoradoFOP) February 6, 2018

We continue to grieve the loss of #gumball and pray for @EPCSheriff as they grieve the loss of Deputy Flick. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) February 6, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the death of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick and we are praying for the @CSPDPIO and @EPCSheriff team members who were injured. Our hearts break for their family and friends. #ThinBlueLine #WeWillRemember — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) February 6, 2018

Statement from Governor Hickenlooper:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state. “We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

Statement from Congressman Doug Lamborn: