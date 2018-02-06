Colorado Springs Utilities warns customers of scam

Colorado Springs Utilities wants to warn people of a growing number of scams.

CSU says customers are getting phone calls where the caller is demanding immediate payment of a supposed past due amount. The scammers require the customer to pay with a credit card or prepaid card to prevent service from being disconnected, according to CSU.

CSU says if you ever receive a suspicious phone call or a visitor, to hang up or make the person wait outside and call Springs Utilities at (719) 448-4880 to confirm any calls or visits.

Here's a chart of the common scams:

Here are a few ways to protect yourself from CSU scammers:

Register for My Account and manage your account online.

If someone comes to your home or business, ask for identification. All employees carry photo identification with an I.D. number.

Do not provide your credit or debit card number or any other personal information to any caller or visitor without knowing their true identity.

Call our service center at 719-448-4800 or 1-800-238-5434 for accurate information about your account or to identify one of our employees.

If you do receive a call, here's what to do: