Colorado Springs Utilities warns customers of scam

Colorado Springs Utilities wants to warn people of a growing number of scams. 

CSU says customers are getting phone calls where the caller is demanding immediate payment of a supposed past due amount. The scammers require the customer to pay with a credit card or prepaid card to prevent service from being disconnected, according to CSU.

CSU says if you ever receive a suspicious phone call or a visitor, to hang up or make the person wait outside and call Springs Utilities at (719) 448-4880 to confirm any calls or visits.

Here's a chart of the common scams: 

Here are a few ways to protect yourself from CSU scammers: 

  • Register for My Account and manage your account online.
  • If someone comes to your home or business, ask for identification. All employees carry photo identification with an I.D. number.
  • Do not provide your credit or debit card number or any other personal information to any caller or visitor without knowing their true identity.
  • Call our service center at 719-448-4800 or 1-800-238-5434 for accurate information about your account or to identify one of our employees.

If you do receive a call, here's what to do:

  1. Do NOT provide any personal information.
  2. Take note of what action the caller (automated or in-person) is asking you to take AND the phone number from which the call appears to originate.
  3. Use this information to report the scam to the FTC (1-877-382-4357). This step is important as the more complaints the FTC receives, the more likely the incident will be investigated.
  4. Colorado residents who believe they have been victims of a scam or want to report suspicious activity, can also file a fraud report with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
