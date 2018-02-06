Colorado Springs Utilities warns customers of scam

Colorado Springs Utilities wants to warn people of a growing number of scams.
CSU says customers are getting phone calls where the caller is demanding immediate payment of a supposed past due amount. The scammers require the customer to pay with a credit card or prepaid card to prevent service from being disconnected, according to CSU.
CSU says if you ever receive a suspicious phone call or a visitor, to hang up or make the person wait outside and call Springs Utilities at (719) 448-4880 to confirm any calls or visits.
Here's a chart of the common scams:
Here are a few ways to protect yourself from CSU scammers:
If you do receive a call, here's what to do:
