Hundreds line the streets for Deputy Flick's procession

On Monday evening, people gathered along the procession route for El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty.

At the corner of St. Vrain Street and Hancock Avenue, people gathered to say goodbye to yet another Colorado deputy. They braved the cold temperatures and the snow flurries to stand along the curb to show respect and honor to Deputy Micah Flick.

They watched as police officers, troopers and deputies from all over Colorado made the trip to the El Paso County Coroner's Office to deliver the body of the fallen Deputy.

Many law enforcement officers gathered at Memorial Hospital to lead the procession to the coroner's office. They were seen embracing and offering words of comfort to each other.

Rest in Peace Deputy Flick pic.twitter.com/6QVnU0o1IM — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 6, 2018

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise Tuesday until sunset the day of the funeral to honor El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick.