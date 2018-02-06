James Woo guilty of first degree murder for death of ex-girlfriend

The jury has returned a guilty verdict against James Woo for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado Springs and now he's been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.
Guilty verdict for murder suspect James Woo. Deliberations lasted just 18 minutes. Sentenced to life in prison w/o possibility of parole— Andy Koen (@KOAAAndyKoen) February 6, 2018
Woo was accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Julie Tureson, in Colorado Springs back in 2016. Her body was found inside her minivan, parked inside a storage unit rented by Woo, according to investigators.
Woo was arrested at an airport in Seattle as he prepared to board a flight to Hong Kong.
Closing arguments in the first degree murder case wrapped up late Monday with deliberations only lasting a few hours.
