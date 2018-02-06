Quantcast

James Woo guilty of first degree murder for death of ex-girlfrie - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

James Woo guilty of first degree murder for death of ex-girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

The jury has returned a guilty verdict against James Woo for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado Springs and now he's been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole. 

Woo was accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Julie Tureson, in Colorado Springs back in 2016. Her body was found inside her minivan, parked inside a storage unit rented by Woo, according to investigators.

Woo was arrested at an airport in Seattle as he prepared to board a flight to Hong Kong. 

Closing arguments in the first degree murder case wrapped up late Monday with deliberations only lasting a few hours.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:05 AM EST2018-02-06 15:05:40 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  

  • El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-02-06 17:32:48 GMT
    El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

  • Two El Paso County Deputies and CSPD officer recovering this morning

    Two El Paso County Deputies and CSPD officer recovering this morning

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-02-06 17:38:30 GMT

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?