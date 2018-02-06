Two deputies and police officer recovering from shooting on N. Murray

(Above: Live feed from El Paso County Sheriff's Office as we await a news conference from Sheriff Bill Elder)

While Colorado Springs is mourning the loss of 34-year old Deputy Micah Flick this morning, two other deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer are recovering following last night's shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs.

An 11:00 a.m. news conference is scheduled with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. News 5 will cover it live on-air and within the KOAA News 5 App.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Department has now released the names of the two injured deputies in last night's shooting.

Deputy Scott Stone is in stable condition. Sergeant Jake Abendshan was treated and released from the hospital last night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department officer involved in the incident also underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

A civilian was injured, but there is no information available on the person's name or condition at this time.

Investigators will return to the scene of Galley and N. Murray today as they continue gathering evidence on the events leading up to the shooting during an auto theft investigation.

Police Chief Pete Carey announced on Monday evening that Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies, and Colorado Springs Police officers were in the neighborhood looking for a suspect when there was a struggle. The suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire. An identity has not been released.

All officers were wearing bullet proof vests and badges around their neck during the incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

Sheriff Elder to the BOCC - “It will be a tough time. We are in this business and it is a tough business, but we will persevere.“ #LODD #ThinBlueLine @EPCSheriff pic.twitter.com/nUgs0zV3x2 — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) February 6, 2018

Donations can be made to the Flick family at The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation at 1980 Dominion Way, Ste 200 in Colorado Springs 80918.

Donations for the Flick Family can be made here: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 1980 Dominion Way, Ste. 200. Colorado Springs, CO 80918 pic.twitter.com/uRbFkjIC5c — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

RELATED:

Colorado agencies offer condolences to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Family friends react to the death of Deputy Micah Flick