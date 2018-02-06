Colorado agencies offer condolences to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said, "Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed."

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year old twins. Today was his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

During the Monday afternoon incident, 2 other sheriff's deputies, a Colorado Springs Police officer and a civilian were wounded by gunfire. Police Chief Carey confirms the suspect was also killed.

For those looking for a way to make a donation to assist the Flick family, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working on an account as of Tuesday morning. They ask the public to “please hold off on your financial donations until that is released by the Sheriff’s Office.” An announcement is expected today.

RELATED:

El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

Agencies across Colorado have sent their condolences and support to Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies. Flick is the third deputy killed in Colorado since December 31st.

The day after doesn't get any easier. We mourn, cry and ask why? The Thin Blue Line will not be destroyed by acts of violence against the men and women who took an oath to serve & protect. Thank you Deputy Flick! It was our honor to walk by your side. RIP Hero! — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 6, 2018

We are grieving the loss of @EPCSheriff Deputy Micah Flick. Again saying words of condolence, crying tears of sorrow, screaming in frustration at another life taken too soon. 5 weeks, 3 deputies, 3 black bands, 3 broken families, 1 thin blue line that will only get stronger. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 6, 2018

Our thoughts are with EPC Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs Police Department. #SamePurposeDifferentPatch #FamilyInBlue

?????? — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) February 5, 2018

Sending love to @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO and our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen deputy. Our hearts are with you on this tragic day... pic.twitter.com/JAfFgT4P3F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2018

Tragedy south of us tonight. Our hearts go out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department. Another loss to our law enforcement family during an active scene response. We are here to assist our brothers/sisters in BLUE. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 6, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and fellow officers of Deputy Micah Flick of @EPCSheriff who was shot and killed today protecting and serving the people of Colorado Springs. Flick, an 11-yr-veteran, leaves behind his wife and 7-yr-old twins. #Heartbreaking #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/hYJfn3JYb2 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 6, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office and family of Deputy Micah Flick.https://t.co/84f46Sk4ts pic.twitter.com/y0sUjkjjEa — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 6, 2018

Governor Hickenlooper issued a statement on the death of the deputy and the others injured involving gun violence:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state. “We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

Colorado Representative Doug Lamborn also issued a statement as people around the state continue to mourn yet another fallen officer.