Colorado agencies offer condolences to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.  El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said, "Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed." 

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year old twins. Today was his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

During the Monday afternoon incident, 2 other sheriff's deputies, a Colorado Springs Police officer and a civilian were wounded by gunfire. Police Chief Carey confirms the suspect was also killed. 

For those looking for a way to make a donation to assist the Flick family, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working on an account as of Tuesday morning. They ask the public to “please hold off on your financial donations until that is released by the Sheriff’s Office.”  An announcement is expected today.

Agencies across Colorado have sent their condolences and support to Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies. Flick is the third deputy killed in Colorado since December 31st. 

Governor Hickenlooper issued a statement on the death of the deputy and the others injured involving gun violence:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

Colorado Representative Doug Lamborn also issued a statement as people around the state continue to mourn yet another fallen officer.

"With a heavy heart, I join all of Colorado in mourning the tragic death of El Paso County Deputy Sheriff Detective Micah Flick. The eleven-year veteran was killed in the line of duty tonight in Colorado Springs. Three other El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies and a Colorado Springs Police Officer we're injured in the same incident. I ask all of Colorado and the nation to join me in prayer for our law enforcement officers and their families,"

