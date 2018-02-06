School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash on I-25 near milepost 127 in El Paso County. CSP says the crash resulted in one fatality.
Fallen Deputy Micah Flick from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed in the line of duty in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon. It's the same city where Deputy Flick was born and raised and family friends say he left behind a great impact.
An Indiana congressman says "all Americans" should be angry that a suspected drunken-driving crash which killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was allegedly caused by a man police say has been twice deported from the U.S.
