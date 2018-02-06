Quantcast

School Delays and Closures for Tuesday morning

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. 

School Delays

Cheyenne Mtn. District 12: 2 Hour Delays 

Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No PPCC, No International Beauty Salon, No Calhan Progam Buses.

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Buses will pick up two hours later than normal schedule. Staff to report two hours later than normal report time.

Fremont Co. Head Start: No bus service

James Madison Charter Academy: 2 Hour delay

St. Paul Catholic School: 2 Hours Late

The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late

Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE

Send photos to mypics@koaa.com or share via social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

