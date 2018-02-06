Weather Alert Day: Most Snow Ends This Morning With A Few Spotty Afternoon Showers

Today's Forecast:

Snow fell overnight stretching from highway 50 from Canon City out to Pueblo and east to areas like Rocky Ford and La Junta moved north to the south side of Colorado Springs making many roads slick and dangerous this morning with various accidents being reported as the morning moves on. The snowfall will thin and fade across the I-25 corridor this morning as the main wave pushes out east and northeast to the Kansas/Nebraska border. The Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains will keep seeing heavy snow likely leading to at least 2 to 4 more inches through the course of the morning. A few more spotty showers and snow showers are possible in the afternoon but tonight we'll dry out and get extra chilly.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 39; Low - 20. Light morning snow ends, few PM rain/snow showers. Dry and very cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 41; Low - 18. Morning snow ends, icy roads through noon, few PM showers possible. Dry and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 43; Low - 23. Light snow off and on through mid morning, few PM showers. Dry and chilly tonight

WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Low - 16. Mainly this morning, few icy roads, few PM showers. Dry and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Mid 30s; Low - Mid Teens. Few flurries this morning, PM spotty rain/snow showers. Dry and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - Mid 30s; Low - Snow leave to the NE this morning, mainly dry PM. Very cold and dry tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Low 40s; Low - Low 20s. More light morning snow in Sangre De Cristos, few PM showers. Dry and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK/NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Dry and warm through the rest of the week with temperatures back into the 50s and 60s by Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks to be the next big weather maker with heavy snow possible across the high county and decent accumulation possible through the I-25 corridor.