Family friends react to fallen Deputy Micah Flick's death

Dozens came to show their support for fallen Deputy Micah Flick at the starting point of his procession. (KOAA)

Fallen Deputy Micah Flick from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed in the line of duty in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

It's the same city where Deputy Flick was born and raised and family friends say he left behind a great impact.

Only hours after learning about his tragic death, they say they are still in complete disbelief, absolutely heartbroken they had to watch the body of someone they had considered family for 30 years now to be taken to the Coroner's Office at the end of his powerful procession.

Rachel Riley grew up with Deputy Flick and their families have been friends since their first day of Kindergarten together.

She says it's hard to believe this news is even real as she was just with Deputy Flick for the Super Bowl the night before. Their kids playing together, eating good food and watching the big game just like so many others.



While a tragedy like this is unpredictable, she's grateful she had one final night with him.

"Last night was a gift with him, all of our families being together, one more time to say goodbye, one more time to say we love you, one more family picture, one more time to see his wife and him holding hands, one more time to make him laugh," Riley said.

Their hearts are broken but their spirits are not. Dozens came to show their support for fallen Deputy Micah Flick at the starting point of his procession. Incredibly powerful moments shared by the community in Colorado Springs tonight. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/lhvPBhk1QC — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) February 6, 2018

She says Flick was a true family man, follower of God and he loved his job in law enforcement. He was supported by his loving wife and 7-year-old twins.

"We lost our friend today and we just want people to know that he was a good cop, he was a good husband, he was a good friend, he was a good father," she said.

She says she was moved to tears watching so many people come to show their support for her friend in the procession.

Deputy Flick was celebrating his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Monday as well.