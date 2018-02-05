Two car crash results in fatality on I-25 in El Paso County

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash on I-25 near milepost 127 in El Paso County.

Northbound I-25 at mile marker 122 was closed Monday afternoon due to the crash. Traffic was delayed about two hours.

CSP says the crash resulted in one fatality.

According to CSP, a Dodge Avenger was traveling southbound in the left lane of northbound I-25 when it collided head-on with a Ford Expedition traveling northbound. This caused the Dodge to be pushed back before coming to a stop, while the Ford continued until it turned to it's side.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as a 42-year old woman from New Mexico, who pronounced dead at the scene. CSP says she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 44-year old Anthony Mares of Denver, who suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Mares was also wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

CSP is asking any witnesses to the crash to call Trooper Eric Zachareas at (719) 544-2424 or at eric.zachareas@state.co.us.