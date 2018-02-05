One deputy dead in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police tweeted that "all suspects are accounted for" following an officers down call near Galley and N. Murray, leaving one deputy dead.

Authorities say that one deputy is dead as a result of this incident, one other officer is in surgery at this time. There's very little confirmed information available about the incident that happened at 3:50 p.m.

CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are on scene, along with the Deadly Force Incident Team.

This is in the area of an apartment complex, a witness told News 5 he saw multiple people on the ground outside his apartment, one of which was receiving CPR. He also heard people yelling at someone to "drop the pistol."

Witness says he saw multiple people on the ground outside his apartment, one receiving CPR. Heard people yelling at someone to "drop the pistol." pic.twitter.com/zEON1b36yv — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 6, 2018

There is no word yet on the number of persons wounded in this incident. Several ambulances rushed people to UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. A chaplain for law enforcement was seen entering the facility.

As of 5:15 p.m, the intersection of Galley and N. Murray remains closed. Colorado Springs Communications tweeted that CSPD and CSFD are on "priority dispatch" due to the critical incident.

Multiple agencies have been also tweeting out their support to Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies, as there have been a number of senseless acts of violence throughout the state over the past few weeks.

Our thoughts are with EPC Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs Police Department. #SamePurposeDifferentPatch #FamilyInBlue

?????? — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) February 5, 2018

Sending love to @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO and our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen deputy. Our hearts are with you on this tragic day... pic.twitter.com/JAfFgT4P3F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2018

Tragedy south of us tonight. Our hearts go out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department. Another loss to our law enforcement family during an active scene response. We are here to assist our brothers/sisters in BLUE. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 6, 2018

This is a very active situation, people are asked to avoid the area.