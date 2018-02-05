Quantcast

One deputy dead in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

One deputy dead in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police tweeted that "all suspects are accounted for" following an officers down call near Galley and N. Murray, leaving one deputy dead. 

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON KOAA NEWS 5 AND WITHIN THE KOAA NEWS 5 APP

Authorities say that one deputy is dead as a result of this incident, one other officer is in surgery at this time. There's very little confirmed information available about the incident that happened at 3:50 p.m.

CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are on scene, along with the Deadly Force Incident Team.

This is in the area of an apartment complex, a witness told News 5 he saw multiple people on the ground outside his apartment, one of which was receiving CPR. He also heard people yelling at someone to "drop the pistol."

There is no word yet on the number of persons wounded in this incident. Several ambulances rushed people to UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. A chaplain for law enforcement was seen entering the facility.

As of 5:15 p.m, the intersection of Galley and N. Murray remains closed. Colorado Springs Communications tweeted that CSPD and CSFD are on "priority dispatch" due to the critical incident. 

Multiple agencies have been also tweeting out their support to Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies, as there have been a number of senseless acts of violence throughout the state over the past few weeks. 

This is a very active situation, people are asked to avoid the area. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Sunday, February 4 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-02-04 23:13:10 GMT
    26-year-old Edwin Jackson26-year-old Edwin Jackson

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

  • Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-02-05 21:14:00 GMT

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

  • Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-05 05:48:51 GMT

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?