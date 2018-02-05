Quantcast

El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON KOAA NEWS 5 AND WITHIN THE KOAA NEWS 5 APP

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs. 

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said, "Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed." 

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year old twins. Today was his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

Colorado Springs Police officers, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado State Patrol officers responded to the area of Galley and N Murray on a motor vehicle theft investigation around 4:00 p.m. 

Police Chief Pete Carey said that an adult male suspect was approached, when a struggle began and shots were fired. A civilian was hit during the incident, along with three El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and one Colorado Springs Police officer.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office activated the Deadly Force Incident Team. 

This was a very active scene all afternoon, as several ambulances rushed those injured to UC Health Memorial Hospital.

This was in the area of an apartment complex, a witness told News 5 he saw multiple people on the ground outside his apartment, one of which was receiving CPR. He also heard people yelling at someone to "drop the pistol."

The intersection of Galley Rd and N Murray remained closed while an investigation was underway. Colorado Springs Communications tweeted that CSPD and CSFD were on "priority dispatch" due to the critical incident. 

Colorado Springs Police tweeted earlier that "all suspects are accounted for," who police say is dead. 

Agencies across Colorado have been tweeting out their condolences and support to Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies, as there have been a number of senseless acts of violence throughout the state over the past few weeks. 

Governor Hickenlooper issued a statement on the death of the deputy and the others injured involving gun violence:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

Colorado Representative Doug Lamborn also issued a statement as people around the state continue to mourn yet another fallen officer.

"With a heavy heart, I join all of Colorado in mourning the tragic death of El Paso County Deputy Sheriff Detective Micah Flick. The eleven-year veteran was killed in the line of duty tonight in Colorado Springs. Three other El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies and a Colorado Springs Police Officer we're injured in the same incident. I ask all of Colorado and the nation to join me in prayer for our law enforcement officers and their families,"

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

    Monday, February 5 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-02-06 03:25:20 GMT
    El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

    The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation on Colorado Springs. 

  • Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Sunday, February 4 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-02-04 23:13:10 GMT
    26-year-old Edwin Jackson26-year-old Edwin Jackson

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

  • Northbound I-25 closed at mile marker 122 in El Paso County

    Northbound I-25 closed at mile marker 122 in El Paso County

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-02-05 21:26:22 GMT
    Northbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 122 due to a serious crash Monday. This is near Pikes Peak International Raceway, due to a crash at mile point 127.  There are two accidents in the area, CDOT says traffic is being routed onto Old Pueblo Road. There is no estimated time of when this will reopen. 
    Northbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 122 due to a serious crash Monday. This is near Pikes Peak International Raceway, due to a crash at mile point 127.  There are two accidents in the area, CDOT says traffic is being routed onto Old Pueblo Road. There is no estimated time of when this will reopen. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?