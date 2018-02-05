El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON KOAA NEWS 5 AND WITHIN THE KOAA NEWS 5 APP

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of 34-year-old Micah Flick, killed in the line of duty on Monday during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said, "Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed."

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year old twins. Today was his 11th anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Colorado Springs Police officers, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado State Patrol officers responded to the area of Galley and N Murray on a motor vehicle theft investigation around 4:00 p.m.

Police Chief Pete Carey said that an adult male suspect was approached, when a struggle began and shots were fired. A civilian was hit during the incident, along with three El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and one Colorado Springs Police officer.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office activated the Deadly Force Incident Team.

This was a very active scene all afternoon, as several ambulances rushed those injured to UC Health Memorial Hospital.

This was in the area of an apartment complex, a witness told News 5 he saw multiple people on the ground outside his apartment, one of which was receiving CPR. He also heard people yelling at someone to "drop the pistol."

Witness says he saw multiple people on the ground outside his apartment, one receiving CPR. Heard people yelling at someone to "drop the pistol." pic.twitter.com/zEON1b36yv — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 6, 2018

The intersection of Galley Rd and N Murray remained closed while an investigation was underway. Colorado Springs Communications tweeted that CSPD and CSFD were on "priority dispatch" due to the critical incident.

Colorado Springs Police tweeted earlier that "all suspects are accounted for," who police say is dead.

Agencies across Colorado have been tweeting out their condolences and support to Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies, as there have been a number of senseless acts of violence throughout the state over the past few weeks.

We are grieving the loss of @EPCSheriff Deputy Micah Flick. Again saying words of condolence, crying tears of sorrow, screaming in frustration at another life taken too soon. 5 weeks, 3 deputies, 3 black bands, 3 broken families, 1 thin blue line that will only get stronger. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 6, 2018

Our thoughts are with EPC Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs Police Department. #SamePurposeDifferentPatch #FamilyInBlue

?????? — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) February 5, 2018

Sending love to @EPCSheriff & @CSPDPIO and our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen deputy. Our hearts are with you on this tragic day... pic.twitter.com/JAfFgT4P3F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2018

Tragedy south of us tonight. Our hearts go out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department. Another loss to our law enforcement family during an active scene response. We are here to assist our brothers/sisters in BLUE. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 6, 2018

Governor Hickenlooper issued a statement on the death of the deputy and the others injured involving gun violence:

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state. “We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

Colorado Representative Doug Lamborn also issued a statement as people around the state continue to mourn yet another fallen officer.