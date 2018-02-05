Suspicious package found near school in Pueblo

Pueblo Police say the bomb squad responded to a "suspicious package" found in a field near Corwin International Magnet School in Pueblo.
The package was found in a field near the school, at the intersection of Lakeview and Buelah.
Pueblo Police say the package was intended to look like an explosive device, but bomb technicians were able to determine it didn't contain any explosives.
All students were out of school, there were no reports of injuries.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
