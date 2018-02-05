Quantcast

Suspicious package found near school in Pueblo

PUEBLO -

Pueblo Police say the bomb squad responded to a "suspicious package" found in a field near Corwin International Magnet School in Pueblo.

The package was found in a field near the school, at the intersection of Lakeview and Buelah.

Pueblo Police say the package was intended to look like an explosive device, but bomb technicians were able to determine it didn't contain any explosives. 

All students were out of school, there were no reports of injuries. 

