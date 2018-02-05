5 Around Town: February 10th and 11th

This week on 5 Around Town we’re heading into a weekend full of big events.

Chinese New Year Festival

Chinese New Year is next Friday the 16th. To celebrate, the Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute will hold their 17th Annual Chinese New Year Festival on Saturday. From 10 am to 4 pm they will take over the City Auditorium with activities like a traditional lion dance, kung fu demonstrations, Chinese dances, musical performances, Tai Chi, and more. There will be vendors serving up a taste of China with food, snacks, and hot tea. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for kids with a discount for institute members and active duty military. Find more information here.

Bighorn Sheep Day Festival

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center will hold their 13th annual Bighorn Sheep Day Festival this Saturday. From 10 am to 3 pm the center will have high powered telescopes to search for bighorn sheep in their natural habitat, bighorn presentations, prizes, guided nature walks, kid’s activities, and live zoo animals to enjoy as you learn about one of our local wild animals. The day is free for everyone. Find morning information here.

Moose Is Loose Fest

The Moose is about to be loose in Woodland Park. Everyday between February 10th and 25th businesses around Woodland Park will have sales, special, promotions, and their lowest prices of the year for The Moose is Loose event. This community event is free with fun activities focused to go along with the sales for a great day in the city above the clouds! Find more information here.

Gumbo and Mardi Gras

Manitou Springs will get you into the Mardi Gras spirit this weekend. The Mumbo Jumbo Cook-Off will feature cajun cuisine samples from professionals and amateurs. $1 will get you two gumbo samples in Soda Springs Park from 10:30 am to 1 pm. After filling up on gumbo you can stick around for the Carnivale Parade, which begins at 1pm and goes along Manitou Avenue. Find more information here.

