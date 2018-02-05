Quantcast

Nielsen says 103.4 million watch Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) -

An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television's biggest yearly event since 2009.
  
The Nielsen company says viewership was down from last year's audience of 111.3 million. The all-time record for Super Bowl viewing was 114.4 million for the Seattle-New England game in 2015.
  
The NFL's viewership has been down this season, and so has television watching in general. The decline came despite a thrilling game that was competitive from beginning to end.
  
Meanwhile, the post-game episode of "This is Us" was seen by 27 million people, the most-watched entertainment program after the Super Bowl in six years.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

    Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

    Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

